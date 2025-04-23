news

Hamilton and Button’s McLaren MP4-12Cs head to auction in Italy

Both cars were configured to the personal preferences of the F1 champions

23 April 2025 - 15:15 By Motoring Staff
Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button's McLaren MP4-12Cs are collectors' items in outstanding condition and should attract considerable interest when they go on auction.
Image: Supplied

Two early McLaren MP4-12Cs, once owned by British Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, will go under the hammer at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction in Italy on May 24–25.

Developed with input from both drivers during their time at McLaren, the MP4-12C signalled the British carmaker’s return to road-going supercars in 2010 — the first since the legendary McLaren F1 of the 1990s. The model introduced a new era for McLaren Automotive, combining in-house engineering with insight drawn from the track.

At the time, Hamilton and Button were racing for McLaren in Formula One and played an active role in shaping the MP4-12C’s driving dynamics. Hamilton, for instance, requested revisions to the steering wheel and paddle shifters to better mirror the feel of his F1 car.

In recognition of their contributions, McLaren CEO Ron Dennis presented each driver with a car configured to their personal preferences.

Hamilton’s MP4-12C

Estimate: €175,000 to €225,000 (R3.7m to R4.8m)

Registered in March 2012, Hamilton’s MP4-12C was originally delivered to Switzerland, then relocated to Monaco after his move there. The car includes several bespoke features, including carbon fibre detailing on the front splitter, rear diffuser and mirrors, as well as the factory Stealth Pack and dark grey five-spoke wheels. It also features the early “swipe” door mechanism, a design later phased out in production. It has 8,500km on the clock.

Hamilton's car is finished in Volcano Red paint. The interior features Harissa Red leather/Black Alcantara.
Image: Supplied

Hamilton used the car while living in Monaco and notably drove it to Cannes for a music video shoot with American rapper Swizz Beatz. The vehicle reflects his direct involvement in its design and setup, making it a rare example of a Formula One champion’s personal road car.

Button’s MP4-12C

Estimate: €125,000 to €150,000 (R2.7m to R3.2m) – offered without reserve

Button’s MP4-12C was his second, after the original was returned to McLaren for ongoing development work. He chose an Elite Pearl White finish, paired with a two-tone Harissa Red and black leather interior. The car also features carbon fibre interior trim and a custom steering wheel.

Button's car has less than 12,000km on the odometer.
Image: Supplied

Delivered through McLaren Monaco, Button’s car was sold into a UK private collection in 2012, where it has remained. With less than 12,000km on the odometer and a full maintenance history from McLaren’s dealer network, it has been carefully preserved.

With both cars carrying direct ties to two of the most successful drivers in recent F1 history, Broad Arrow’s Villa d’Este auction is expected to draw strong interest from collectors and motorsport fans alike.

