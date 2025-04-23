news

Xpeng says it is bringing 5C fast charging technology to EV segment

23 April 2025 - 08:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Wednesday the company was bringing 5C fast charging technology to the electric vehicle segment for cars priced at around 200,000 yuan.
The CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Wednesday the company was bringing 5C fast charging technology to the electric vehicle segment for cars priced at around 200,000 yuan.
Image: Xpeng

The CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Wednesday the company was bringing 5C fast charging technology to the electric vehicle segment for cars priced at around 200,000 yuan (R507,623).

It has offered smart assisted driving capabilities as "standard configuration" for its G6 and G9 SUVs, the CEO added.

READ MORE:

VW pitches comeback in China with new models, in-house assisted driving

Volkswagen Group showcased five new models developed for China and an in-house assisted driving system on Tuesday in Shanghai as it fights to win ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Chery to launch 19 hybrid models in 2025, debuts new CSH technology

Chery has confirmed plans to introduce 19 hybrid models in 2025, spanning hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extender electric formats.
Motoring
1 day ago

VW plans exports from China to Asia, South America, Middle East

Volkswagen plans to start exporting cars from China, aiming to sell in other Asian markets, South America and the Middle East, its China chief said ...
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New SA-bound Lexus ES debuts at Shanghai Auto Show New Models
  2. M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson nominated for FIA deputy president Motorsport
  3. Nissan to spend $1.4bn in China, ditching 'slow' response to fast market news
  4. New Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is an ode to the 1970s, early 1980s New Models
  5. Five of Elon Musk’s late and unfulfilled Tesla promises news

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS