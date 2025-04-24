news

Toyota's overseas sales reach record high in March amid US tariff rush

24 April 2025 - 10:56 By Reuters
Toyota reported a bumper surge in North American sales in March.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Toyota said on Thursday its overseas sales in March touched a record high for the month, fuelled by a surge in North American purchases before US import tariffs came into effect in early April.

The Japanese carmaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside its home market in March, a 6.7% increase from year ago levels. The company's sales in North America climbed 6.8% on strong demand and potential tariff effects.

Toyota reported a 9.1% year-on-year increase in global production for March, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, with output reaching 880,476 vehicles.

The figures include production and sales from its luxury Lexus brand.

