Toyota said on Thursday its overseas sales in March touched a record high for the month, fuelled by a surge in North American purchases before US import tariffs came into effect in early April.
The Japanese carmaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside its home market in March, a 6.7% increase from year ago levels. The company's sales in North America climbed 6.8% on strong demand and potential tariff effects.
Toyota reported a 9.1% year-on-year increase in global production for March, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, with output reaching 880,476 vehicles.
The figures include production and sales from its luxury Lexus brand.
Toyota's overseas sales reach record high in March amid US tariff rush
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
