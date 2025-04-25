news

Carmakers tout cinematic experiences and mini kitchens at Shanghai Auto Show

25 April 2025 - 11:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Car manufacturers looking to stand out in China's constantly innovating car market unveiled cars at Shanghai's auto show this week featuring immersive entertainment, fragrance control, in-car refrigerators and hot pot cooking equipment.
Car manufacturers looking to stand out in China's constantly innovating car market unveiled cars at Shanghai's auto show this week featuring immersive entertainment, fragrance control, in-car refrigerators and hot pot cooking equipment.
Image: Supplied

Car manufacturers looking to stand out in China's constantly innovating car market unveiled cars at the Shanghai Auto Show this week featuring immersive entertainment, fragrance control, in-car refrigerators and hot pot cooking equipment.

The world's largest and most electrified car market is mired in a brutal price war while a trade spat with the US and electric vehicle tariffs in Europe heighten focus on the domestic market, where gadgets are major selling points.

"Chinese customers are expecting a very high level of novelty and new technologies," said Li Xiang, a marketing expert at EV maker Nio, while demonstrating the "4D digital cockpit" in its 780,000 yuan (R2m) ET9 crossover coupe.

When watching movies or playing games while parked, the ET9 will move and shake in conjunction with action on the screen.
When watching movies or playing games while parked, the ET9 will move and shake in conjunction with action on the screen.
Image: Nio

When watching movies or playing games while parked, the ET9 will move and shake in conjunction with action on the screen. Massage seats and fragrance settings enhance the multi-sensory experience.

"The speed of product enhancement is very fast in the Chinese market. Our product launch cadence is two or three times faster than the legacy brands," Li said, adding he demonstrated the ET9's features to many foreign car executives during the first two days of the Shanghai show.

More than 100 models and concept vehicles have been unveiled at the show, with crowds flocking to see Xpeng's experimental "flying car", a passenger-carrying drone.

The new Lexus ES includes a fragrance system featuring bamboo scent.
The new Lexus ES includes a fragrance system featuring bamboo scent.
Image: Supplied

In-car fragrance settings were a popular addition to several models, including those of Toyota Motor's premium Lexus brand. The Japanese marque's new ES includes a fragrance system featuring bamboo scent.

"With each breath, it feels as if one is in the depths of a bamboo forest on the outskirts of Kyoto," Toyota's China general manager, Li Hui, said at a press briefing.

Perhaps the most unusual feature came from Rox Motor.

The Rox 01, an all-terrain luxury SUV priced from 299,900 yuan (R774,848), aims to capitalise on a trend for camping and outdoor pursuits with a tailgate kitchen extension at 4,999 yuan (R12,915).

The Rox 01, an all-terrain luxury SUV priced from 299,900 yuan, aims to capitalise on a trend for camping and outdoor pursuits with a tailgate kitchen extension at 4,999 yuan.
The Rox 01, an all-terrain luxury SUV priced from 299,900 yuan, aims to capitalise on a trend for camping and outdoor pursuits with a tailgate kitchen extension at 4,999 yuan.
Image: Rox Motor

The in-car kitchen on display included a refrigerator, a system for heating water in  three seconds and facilities for making tea, coffee and hot pot, a Chinese staple.

"In China, we like hot water, hot tea, and a hot pot," said Rox's chief strategy officer, David Wu.

Chinese consumers are looking to experience the great outdoors without compromising comfort, Wu said.

READ MORE:

Chery adds AI robot to sales team

Humanoid robot welcomes guests, introduces car features, serves beverages and helps schedule test drives at launch
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Even Porsche can't find its lane in China as foreign carmaker sales skid

Foreign carmakers in China face an increasingly urgent challenge at this year's Shanghai auto show - winning back Chinese buyers while their domestic ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan sees record loss as restructuring bites

Nissan Motor sees a record net loss of ¥700bn-¥750bn (R91.71bn-R98.25bn) for the financial year that ended in March, it said on Thursday, due to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy New Models
  2. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle
  3. McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season Motorsport
  4. BMW to take on Simola Hillclimb with three-car line-up Motorsport
  5. Carmakers tout cinematic experiences and mini kitchens at Shanghai Auto Show news

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire