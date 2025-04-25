In-car fragrance settings were a popular addition to several models, including those of Toyota Motor's premium Lexus brand. The Japanese marque's new ES includes a fragrance system featuring bamboo scent.
Carmakers tout cinematic experiences and mini kitchens at Shanghai Auto Show
Image: Supplied
Car manufacturers looking to stand out in China's constantly innovating car market unveiled cars at the Shanghai Auto Show this week featuring immersive entertainment, fragrance control, in-car refrigerators and hot pot cooking equipment.
The world's largest and most electrified car market is mired in a brutal price war while a trade spat with the US and electric vehicle tariffs in Europe heighten focus on the domestic market, where gadgets are major selling points.
"Chinese customers are expecting a very high level of novelty and new technologies," said Li Xiang, a marketing expert at EV maker Nio, while demonstrating the "4D digital cockpit" in its 780,000 yuan (R2m) ET9 crossover coupe.
Image: Nio
When watching movies or playing games while parked, the ET9 will move and shake in conjunction with action on the screen. Massage seats and fragrance settings enhance the multi-sensory experience.
"The speed of product enhancement is very fast in the Chinese market. Our product launch cadence is two or three times faster than the legacy brands," Li said, adding he demonstrated the ET9's features to many foreign car executives during the first two days of the Shanghai show.
More than 100 models and concept vehicles have been unveiled at the show, with crowds flocking to see Xpeng's experimental "flying car", a passenger-carrying drone.
Image: Supplied
In-car fragrance settings were a popular addition to several models, including those of Toyota Motor's premium Lexus brand. The Japanese marque's new ES includes a fragrance system featuring bamboo scent.
"With each breath, it feels as if one is in the depths of a bamboo forest on the outskirts of Kyoto," Toyota's China general manager, Li Hui, said at a press briefing.
Perhaps the most unusual feature came from Rox Motor.
The Rox 01, an all-terrain luxury SUV priced from 299,900 yuan (R774,848), aims to capitalise on a trend for camping and outdoor pursuits with a tailgate kitchen extension at 4,999 yuan (R12,915).
Image: Rox Motor
The in-car kitchen on display included a refrigerator, a system for heating water in three seconds and facilities for making tea, coffee and hot pot, a Chinese staple.
"In China, we like hot water, hot tea, and a hot pot," said Rox's chief strategy officer, David Wu.
Chinese consumers are looking to experience the great outdoors without compromising comfort, Wu said.
