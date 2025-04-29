news

Cape Town motorists ‘getting the message’ about mobile phones

The city has seen a marked reduction in cellphone impoundments, says JP Smith

29 April 2025 - 16:51 By Motor News Reporter
Cellphone impounds in Cape Town dropped by 16% between July 2022 and June 2024.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town’s traffic services have recorded a downturn in cellphone impoundments and fines over the past two years.

This is likely due to a combination of increased in-vehicle technology and greater compliance from road users, according to mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

“Distracted driving continues to be a challenge, but the downturn in statistics does suggest that some drivers have stopped blue-ticking our appeals to not use their cellphones while driving,” he said.

“We are also mindful that more newer vehicles come with standard features that allow for hands-free use of devices, and that has likely played a role. We will continue to enforce the law and make our roads safer for everyone, but this status update is encouraging news.”

Cellphone impoundments dropped by 16% between July 2022 and June 2024, while fines for cellphone-related offences dropped by 11.5%.

The use of cellphones while driving is prohibited by the National Road Traffic Act and motorists can be fined, said Smith.

“The city’s traffic bylaw also addresses the issue, and indicates that no person may drive a vehicle on a public road while holding a mobile telephone in one or both hands or any other part of the body. The bylaw also makes provision for cellphones to be impounded.”

Devices can be reclaimed once the fine and impoundment release fees are paid. Those that are not claimed are disposed of.

The city has refocused its efforts to donating cellphones to neighbourhood watches.

Since June 2024, 226 cellphones have been donated to neighbourhood watches in a number of areas, including Kleinvlei, Mfuleni, Diep River, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Khayelitsha, Atlantis, Delft, Manenberg and Mitchells Plain, said Smith.

