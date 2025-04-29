Customise your Volvo EX90 with new range of accessories

Families are catered for with child-focused options such as a booster seat, a wool booster cushion and a rearward-facing child seat designed for easy access. Pet owners can take advantage of a dedicated dog harness, a protective steel grille and a specially designed dog gate to keep furry passengers secure in transit.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the accessory range includes towbar-mounted bicycle holders for up to four bikes, aluminium roof racks suitable for bikes and kayaks, a retractable ski holder and a lightweight roof basket with an optional extender.
Those planning longer journeys can opt for an active travel roof box or a roof-mounted tent, while a towbar cargo box and load carrier add to the EX90’s generous 1,915l luggage capacity.
Volvo Car SA has introduced a comprehensive range of accessories for its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, aimed at enhancing practicality, safety and comfort.
The extensive line-up includes integrated running boards, a foldable towbar, all-weather floor mats, a rear camera washer, kick guards, a digital rearview mirror, a first aid kit and a sunshade for the panoramic roof.
Additional storage solutions include a load compartment divider, all-weather boot mat, luggage securing net, protective nylon net and a compartment cover. A bumper protector is available to help guard against scratches during loading and unloading.
The complete accessory range is available through authorised Volvo retailers and can be bought online.
