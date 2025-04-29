news

Customise your Volvo EX90 with new range of accessories

29 April 2025 - 11:16
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Optional roof tents allows for mini overland excursions.
Optional roof tents allows for mini overland excursions.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car SA has introduced a comprehensive range of accessories for its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, aimed at enhancing practicality, safety and comfort.

The extensive line-up includes integrated running boards, a foldable towbar, all-weather floor mats, a rear camera washer, kick guards, a digital rearview mirror, a first aid kit and a sunshade for the panoramic roof.

Optional dog harness keeps your four-legged companions safe in transit.
Optional dog harness keeps your four-legged companions safe in transit.
Image: Supplied

Families are catered for with child-focused options such as a booster seat, a wool booster cushion and a rearward-facing child seat designed for easy access. Pet owners can take advantage of a dedicated dog harness, a protective steel grille and a specially designed dog gate to keep furry passengers secure in transit.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the accessory range includes towbar-mounted bicycle holders for up to four bikes, aluminium roof racks suitable for bikes and kayaks, a retractable ski holder and a lightweight roof basket with an optional extender.

Those planning longer journeys can opt for an active travel roof box or a roof-mounted tent, while a towbar cargo box and load carrier add to the EX90’s generous 1,915l luggage capacity.

Roof racks are available to carry kayaks and bicycles.
Roof racks are available to carry kayaks and bicycles.
Image: Supplied

Additional storage solutions include a load compartment divider, all-weather boot mat, luggage securing net, protective nylon net and a compartment cover. A bumper protector is available to help guard against scratches during loading and unloading.

The complete accessory range is available through authorised Volvo retailers and can be bought online.

MORE

BP signs four-year sponsorship deal with Simola Hillclimb

BP Southern Africa has signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Simola Hillclimb, joining the list of major brands backing the motorsport ...
Motoring
1 day ago

REVIEW | Why the Audi RS Q8 is one of the best performance SUVs money can buy

It's a practical and premium family SUV with 'Nurburgring king' added to its CV
Motoring
1 day ago

Downturn in motorist cellphone impoundments in Cape Town

Cape Town traffic authorities have noted a downturn in the number of cellphone impoundments and fines issued over two years to motorists caught using ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The new Isuzu D-Max EV is an all-electric workhorse New Models
  2. Elderly couple, child injured as car overturns on pothole-ridden R102 South Africa
  3. BYD to introduce two plug-in hybrid models in Germany this year news
  4. Fatalities involving pedestrians account for 47% of road deaths: Creecy South Africa
  5. Barbara Creecy hails fewest Easter crashes, road fatalities in three years South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference