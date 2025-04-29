news

E-commerce boosts local motorcycle sales by 39.5% in first quarter

Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors says data indicates a ‘great start to the year’

29 April 2025 - 13:47 By Motor News Reporter
Commercial bike sales grew 44% due to the strength of the e-commerce/delivery sector.
Image: Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

New motorcycle sales are showing very promising growth in SA, with market sales up 39.5% in the first quarter of the year compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

It is a great start to the year, and the commercial sector continues to grow strongly with an increase of 44%, according to the Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors (Amid).

“This on the back of 2024 growth of 24% suggests e-commerce/delivery business is stronger than ever,” said Amid national director Arnold Olivier.

“Scooters performed slightly worse and are down 7%, but this may be as result of a shift to geared motorcycles for commercial purposes. The higher priced leisure segments show an overall increase of 15.5%, but most of the activity is in the sub 500cc segments, suggesting the cost of smaller machines is becoming an important buying factor.”

Olivier said new model introductions boosted the larger capacity segments, together with aggressive price marketing strategies from some bands. Off-road motorcycles were down by a marginal 1.5% but it was too early in the year to tell if this was a trend, he said.

ATV/Side x Side sales are also showing satisfying growth, with the agricultural segments up 36%. Electric two- and three-wheeled motorcycles continue to grow almost exponentially, with first-quarter 2025 growth at 177%.

“This is almost entirely commercial, with the bulk being two-wheeled motorcycles with very few entrants in the market, so we expect more activity as time goes on,” said Olivier.

Used motorcycle sales statistics are available only up to February 2025. They were down 3.7% on the corresponding period for 2024 and it was too early to draw any conclusions, he said.

“The industry view remains that trading conditions will continue to be tough and very competitive given that interest rates are still relatively high and there is very little economic growth, but most industry indicators suggest a good year, albeit it skewed towards more affordable motorcycles, which is reflective of the greater automobile industry.”

