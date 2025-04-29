news

EV startup Harbinger unveils new hybrid van platform to attract more fleet customers

29 April 2025 - 08:53 By Reuters
Harbinger's new vehicle platform, with a range of 800km between charges, will have electric motors to drive the wheels and a petrol engine to recharge the battery.
Image: Supplied

Electric vehicle startup Harbinger launched a new petrol-electric hybrid vehicle platform for medium-duty vans on Monday as it looks to attract a broader range of fleet customers.

Hybrid vehicles offer fleet customers an easier transition to electric vehicles by reducing the dependence on expensive charging infrastructure while delivering benefits such as longer range and lower fuel consumption.

"Some target fleet customers for the hybrid chassis are those with longer routes, unpredictable days, limited charging access, multi-shift schedules and middle-mile distribution," Harbinger CEO John Harris told Reuters.

Backed by early Tesla investor Capricorn Investment Group and Tiger Global, Harbinger's new vehicle platform, with a range of 800km between charges, will have electric motors to drive the wheels and a petrol engine to recharge the battery. Customers can also choose to plug in the vehicle to charge the battery.

Harbinger's platform, set to be delivered next year, is a vehicle frame with all the main parts such as an electric motor, battery, engine, steering and brakes designed for medium-sized vehicles including delivery vans, recreational vehicles and emergency trucks.

The company will send its chassis to dealers or customers, who work with another company to add a body to it, which is the usual process in the medium-duty vehicle industry.

Harbinger said last week Tesla-supplier Panasonic will be its vendor for EV battery cells. The companies expect to localise cell supply by making them at the Japanese firm's Kansas facility.

The startup said its new hybrid platform will be priced competitively with diesel models after factoring in federal incentives under the inflation deduction act.

Harbinger also introduced a programme under which buyers will receive a cost reduction comparable to the IRA tax credits if they were removed by US President Donald's Trump administration.

