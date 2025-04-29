news

Volvo to cut costs by $1.9bn as earnings drop

29 April 2025 - 08:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The company's share price fell to record low levels in recent months as it grappled with mounting tariff pressures, the continued slowdown in electric vehicle demand and global uncertainty.
The company's share price fell to record low levels in recent months as it grappled with mounting tariff pressures, the continued slowdown in electric vehicle demand and global uncertainty.
Image: Supplied

Sweden-based Volvo Cars launched cost cuts of 18-billion Swedish crowns ($1.87bn or R34.70bn) on Tuesday as its operating profit fell heavily amid difficult market conditions for the automotive industry.

Operating profit at the company, majority-owned by China's Geely, was 1.9-billlion Swedish crowns (R3.66bn) for the January-March period against a year earlier 4.7-billion crowns (R9.06bn).

The cost cuts, part of a new "cost and cash action plan", will include layoffs and a larger decrease in investment than earlier expected, the company said, adding it had withdrawn its financial guidance for the next two years.

The company's share price fell to record low levels in recent months as it grappled with mounting tariff pressures, the continued slowdown in electric vehicle demand and global uncertainty.

In a first sign Volvo was taking steps to address the situation, the carmaker made an unexpected management shake-up this month by axing CEO Jim Rowan and bringing back former CEO Hakan Samuelsson, and weeks later also replacing its CFO.

"Given the turbulence in the market, we need to further improve our cash flow generation and lower our costs," Samuelsson said on Tuesday.

"While we l have a lot to do, our direction going forward is focused on three areas: profitability, electrification and regionalisation."

READ MORE:

Nissan wants to end vehicle production at Wuhan plant: sources

Nissan wants to end vehicle production at its Wuhan plant in China by March 31, 2026, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.
Motoring
1 day ago

Carmakers rush to meet surging China demand for long-range hybrids

Chinese carmakers and foreign rivals are launching ever more advanced long-range hybrids to meet rising demand in the world's largest car market.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Industries shares set to surge on potential buyout by Toyota Motor

Shares of Toyota Industries were set for their biggest daily jump on record on Monday after Japanese carmaker Toyota said it was considering a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The new Isuzu D-Max EV is an all-electric workhorse New Models
  2. Elderly couple, child injured as car overturns on pothole-ridden R102 South Africa
  3. BYD to introduce two plug-in hybrid models in Germany this year news
  4. Fatalities involving pedestrians account for 47% of road deaths: Creecy South Africa
  5. Barbara Creecy hails fewest Easter crashes, road fatalities in three years South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference