news

Aston Martin limits US exports, mulls pricing adjustment to offset tariff hit

30 April 2025 - 10:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday it was limiting exports to the US to offset the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and forecast improved results next quarter after a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.
Luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday it was limiting exports to the US to offset the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs and forecast improved results next quarter after a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin will split the costs resulting from US tariffs between the company and its customers, and will sell down its US inventory while limiting shipments there, the luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Adrian Hallmark told analysts and reporters the company was considering further steps to navigate the evolving tariff landscape and would communicate potential updates to its pricing strategy in mid- to late-May.

“We are not going to pass on full effect or absorb the full effect [of tariffs]. It's going to be a mix,” Hallmark said.

He said US dealers had sufficient stock of cars to keep supplying the market until early June.

Aston Martin changed its production plan to get more cars to the US before tariffs kicked in, allowing it now to take stock of negotiations and competitor reaction before altering its strategy, Hallmark said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aston Martin, which gets more than a third of its revenue from the US, reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, forecast improved results next quarter, and affirmed its full-year outlook.

Trump to reduce impact of car tariffs, commerce secretary says

US President Donald Trump's administration will move to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs on Tuesday by alleviating some duties imposed on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bernstein analysts said ample stock of vehicles at US dealers gave Aston Martin an edge over its competitors.

“Headlines of no change to full-year guidance and a small free cash flow beat ... is the key message and should be well taken,” they said.

Aston Martin's positive quarterly update stood out on an otherwise gloomy day for European carmakers as Stellantis, Porsche, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz pulled or cut their forecasts due to tariff-driven turmoil.

The brand associated with fictional secret agent James Bond reported an adjusted pretax loss of £79.8m (R1.98bn) for the three months to March 31, down from £110.5m (R2.75bn) a year ago, and below analysts' average estimate of £89m (R2.21bn).

The maker of high-end sports cars has struggled for traction since its market debut in 2018, leading to years of losses and ballooning debt, which has prompted multiple equity raises and job cuts.

Its shares rose as much as 4.2% in early trading, but were roughly flat by 8.50am GMT. The stock has lost more than a third of its value so far this year.

READ MORE:

Ferrari will always make crucial parts for EVs in-house, says CEO Vigna

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday the Italian luxury sportscar maker would always develop key components for its vehicles internally as it ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Volkswagen says trade tensions and EV costs will weigh on profits

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it expects profit margins this year towards the bottom end of its forecast, the latest carmaker to strike a downbeat ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Porsche cuts full-year outlook, warns of further uncertainty on US tariffs

Porsche's margins plunged in the first quarter, the sportscar maker said on Tuesday, forcing it to cut its 2025 outlook due to weakness in main ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Wrapping up our time with the VW Amarok 2.0 TDI Reviews
  2. New Aston Martin DBX S is the firm's most potent SUV yet Motoring
  3. POLL | Should taxi associations have the right to police drivers’ personal ... South Africa
  4. Mercedes pulls earnings guidance amid Trump tariff uncertainty news
  5. VW unveils special race car livery to celebrate 50 years of Polo Motorsport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS member countries
What caused the Iberian power outage? | REUTERS