Ferrari will always make crucial parts for EVs in-house, says CEO Vigna

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday the Italian luxury sportscar maker would always develop key components for its vehicles internally as it prepares to launch its first fully electric car later this year.
Breaking its tradition of roaring petrol engines, Ferrari will unveil its first fully electric car on October 9 in its hometown of Maranello after it started to offer hybrid-electric models in 2019.
Speculation spread last week over a possible cooperation between Ferrari and Chinese EV maker Leapmotor on more potential Ferrari EV models after Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming posted a selfie with Vigna on his social media account, saying he hoped there could be more communication and cooperation between the two companies.
Vigna, a former microchip industry top executive, visited Leapmotor twice this year as part of his business trips to China. He said he retained many "friends" all over the world from his previous job experience, specially in the EV sector.
"Do we have some Chinese suppliers? Yes. Are they making strategic components? No," Vigna said in an interview with Bloomberg TV during a Norges Bank event in Oslo.
"I think that there is nothing more than that".
Leapmotor last week clarified there were no ongoing talks with Ferrari.
Vigna told Reuters on Tuesday Ferrari does not develop "platforms", which are technological architectures that can underpin several vehicle models.
"Our cars are unique, not platform-based," he said, adding Ferrari doesn't buy platforms from external partners.
"Strategic components will always be kept in-house. They have been, they are and they will be always under our control," he said.
Vigna said the company had collaborations on non-strategic components with Chinese, European, American, Japanese and other Asian partners.
"When it comes to non-strategic components, we go and select the right partners," he said.
Vigna has said crucial components for Ferrari EV cars include electric motors and axles but not battery packs.
Ferrari will always make crucial parts for EVs in-house, says CEO Vigna
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Tuesday the Italian luxury sportscar maker would always develop key components for its vehicles internally as it prepares to launch its first fully electric car later this year.
Breaking its tradition of roaring petrol engines, Ferrari will unveil its first fully electric car on October 9 in its hometown of Maranello after it started to offer hybrid-electric models in 2019.
Speculation spread last week over a possible cooperation between Ferrari and Chinese EV maker Leapmotor on more potential Ferrari EV models after Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming posted a selfie with Vigna on his social media account, saying he hoped there could be more communication and cooperation between the two companies.
Vigna, a former microchip industry top executive, visited Leapmotor twice this year as part of his business trips to China. He said he retained many "friends" all over the world from his previous job experience, specially in the EV sector.
"Do we have some Chinese suppliers? Yes. Are they making strategic components? No," Vigna said in an interview with Bloomberg TV during a Norges Bank event in Oslo.
"I think that there is nothing more than that".
Leapmotor last week clarified there were no ongoing talks with Ferrari.
Vigna told Reuters on Tuesday Ferrari does not develop "platforms", which are technological architectures that can underpin several vehicle models.
"Our cars are unique, not platform-based," he said, adding Ferrari doesn't buy platforms from external partners.
"Strategic components will always be kept in-house. They have been, they are and they will be always under our control," he said.
Vigna said the company had collaborations on non-strategic components with Chinese, European, American, Japanese and other Asian partners.
"When it comes to non-strategic components, we go and select the right partners," he said.
Vigna has said crucial components for Ferrari EV cars include electric motors and axles but not battery packs.
Ferrari presents new 296 Speciale hybrid models ahead of EV launch
Trump to reduce impact of car tariffs, commerce secretary says
Porsche cuts full-year outlook, warns of further uncertainty on US tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos