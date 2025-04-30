Volkswagen says trade tensions and EV costs will weigh on profits

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it expects profit margins this year towards the bottom end of its forecast, the latest carmaker to strike a downbeat tone as an industry pressured by costs and competition grapples with tariff uncertainty.
The German group, which suffered a 40% drop in earnings in the first quarter, sees its annual operating profit margin closer to 5.5% than its earlier projection of 5.5% to 6.5%.
It also expects net cash flow towards the lower end of its forecast of €2bn to €5bn (R42,344,600,000 to R105,861,500,000) and net liquidity close to €34bn (R719,535,200,000).
Car companies, initially hesitant to factor in the impact of US President Donald Trump's erratic tariff policies into financial forecasts, have begun to change their tune as the costs of the trade war weigh on first quarter results.
Mercedes-Benz, whose earnings before interest and taxes fell 41% in the quarter, pulled its guidance for the year altogether, saying a persistent trade war would hit margins.
Stellantis and General Motors also suspended forecasts for the year, and Volvo Cars, one of the most exposed European carmakers to US tariffs as most of the cars it sells there are imported from Europe, withdrew its forecast for the next two years.
Porsche, which has no production in the US and is heavily exposed as well, said on Tuesday tariffs led to a hit of at least €100m (R2,116,723,000) in April and May alone.
Volkswagen said its outlook did not factor in the impact of tariffs, but challenges including "political uncertainty, growing trade barriers and geopolitical tensions" meant it was reining in its margin guidance.
Battery-electric car sales, which more than doubled in Europe in the first quarter, also weighed on margins, Volkswagen said, in a sign of the difficulties faced by legacy carmakers to extract the sort of profits from EVs they have long enjoyed for combustion engine cars.
"We need to ensure a competitive cost structure alongside our strong offering of vehicles to stay successful in a rapidly changing world," said CFO Arno Antlitz.
Volkswagen says trade tensions and EV costs will weigh on profits
Image: Supplied
