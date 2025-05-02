news

Carmakers could face up to $12,000 impact per car from tariffs

02 May 2025 - 08:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anderson Economic Group said imported Land Rover and Range Rover models face tariff impacts as much as $10,000 to $12,000.
Anderson Economic Group said imported Land Rover and Range Rover models face tariff impacts as much as $10,000 to $12,000.
Image: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

A Michigan-based economic consulting group said on Thursday carmakers will face a $2,000 (R36,926) to $12,000 (R221,557) tariff impact per vehicle despite the White House moving to soften trade levies on imported car parts.

Anderson Economic Group said US assembled vehicles such as Honda's Civic and Odyssey, the Chevy Malibu, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Ford Explorer faced an impact of $2,000 to $3,000 (R55,391).

However, that could rise to as much as $10,000 (R184,637) to $12,000 (R221,557) for imported vehicles, including full-size luxury SUVs, some EVs and other vehicles assembled in Europe and Asia, such as the Mercedes G-Wagon, Land Rover and Range Rover models, some BMW models, and the Ford Mach-E.

The Ford Explorer assembled in Chicago previously faced a tariff impact of about $4,300, which will drop to about $2,400 (R44,313), the group estimated, while some Jeep, Ram and Chrysler models from Stellantis could face a $4,000 (R73,825) to $8,000 (R147,650) hit.

GM said on Thursday it expected a hit from tariffs of up to $5bn (R92.28bn), including $2bn (R36.92bn) on vehicles it imports from South Korea.

The carmakers did not comment and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week US President Donald Trump agreed to give carmakers two years to boost the percentage of domestic components in vehicles assembled in the US.

It will allow them to offset tariffs for imported car parts equal to 3.75% of the total value of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of vehicles they build in the US through to April 2026, and 2.5% of US production through to April 2027.

Car industry leaders lobbied the administration furiously during the weeks since Trump first unveiled his 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and car parts. The levies, aimed at forcing carmakers to reshore manufacturing domestically, had threatened to upend a North American automotive production network integrated across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The White House said the change will not affect the 25% tariffs imposed last month on the 8-million vehicles the US imports annually.

READ MORE:

Tesla sales sink again in France, Denmark amid anti-Musk protests

Tesla sales fell in France for a fourth straight month in April and also dropped in Denmark, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign Elon Musk's EV ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford abandons project to develop Tesla-like electronic brain

Ford Motor has killed a programme to develop next-generation electrical architecture - the brain of modern cars - that its executives have called ...
Motoring
1 day ago

EV maker Polestar pauses annual forecast amid tariff uncertainty

Polestar paused its 2025 forecast on Wednesday as the electric-vehicle maker braces for a potential hit from sweeping US tariffs that threaten to ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  2. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily Motorsport
  3. Europeans shun Tesla as April sales plummet news
  4. Norris says he isn't worried about Piastri, but needs to get a move on Motorsport
  5. EV maker Polestar recalls 28,000 cars over rear-view camera issue news

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks