Drama down under: Truck spills metal shards across Australian highway, hundreds of cars damaged

02 May 2025 - 07:58 By Reuters
A truck spilled 750kg of sharp metal debris across one of Australia's busiest highways on Friday morning, damaging hundreds of vehicles and sparking traffic chaos.
A truck spilled 750kg of sharp metal debris across one of Australia’s busiest highways on Friday morning, damaging hundreds of vehicles and sparking traffic chaos.
Image: @ChynoNews / X

A truck spilled 750kg of sharp metal debris across one of Australia’s busiest highways on Friday morning, authorities said, forcing city-bound lanes to close, damaging hundreds of vehicles and sparking traffic chaos.

New South Wales state police said the incident occurred on the M1 Pacific Motorway in the early hours of the morning, leaving more than 300 vehicles with tyre damage.

The M1, a freight and commuter route that runs north of Sydney, remains partially shut as emergency services clear the debris, using magnets and working to "hoover up the highway".

State highway patrol commander Howard Collins said it would be “more than several hours” until the motorway could reopen.

“It's not only a case of getting a road sweeper out or guys and girls with brooms. We are using magnetic devices. We are removing embedded metal in the highway itself. This takes a long time,” he told a press conference.

Collins said the truck had travelled more than 30km before the spillage was detected.

“Around about 300 vehicles have been impacted, maybe more, by more than 700kg, maybe 750kg of metal debris, from the back of a truck," he said.

State roads minister Jenny Aitchison said the situation was “unprecedented”.

“We are working with all the resources of government and the private sector to do the clean-up," she said.

"It's like trying to hoover up the highway. It's very difficult."

The truck driver, a 46-year-old man, was cooperating with inquiries, police said.

NJ Ashton, the haulage company that owns the truck involved, apologised for the accident and said it was helping with clean-up efforts.

“We’re taking full responsibility for what’s happened and are very sorry for any damage and disruption caused,” it said in a statement on its website.

“We don’t fully understand how this occurred.”

