EV maker Polestar recalls 28,000 cars over rear-view camera issue

02 May 2025 - 15:14 By Reuters
The NHTSA said the rearview camera in certain Polestar 2 vehicles may fail to display in reverse, increasing crash risk.
Image: Supplied

Electric vehicle maker Polestar is recalling 27,816 cars in the US due to a rear-view camera issue, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The recall, on Polestar 2 models sold in the US before 2025, comes days after the Swedish company paused its 2025 forecast, citing potential impact from sweeping US tariffs.

Polestar currently does not take orders for the China-made Polestar 2 in the US.

The NHTSA said the rear-view camera in certain Polestar 2 vehicles may fail to display in reverse, increasing crash risk. Car dealers will update the vehicle software free of charge to fix it.

The company recalled more than 25,000 vehicles in the US for a similar reason last year.

