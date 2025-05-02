The Ford Mustang GTD has improved its Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time, reinforcing its position among the fastest stock production sports cars on the circuit.
In December 2024, Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Müller became the first to lap the 20.76km track in an American production car in less than seven minutes. Driving the 608kW Mustang GTD, Müller posted an officially certified time of 6:57.685, placing the car fifth on the Nürburgring’s production sports car leaderboard.
Ford has now confirmed the Mustang GTD has surpassed that benchmark. With further development the car completed a lap in 6:52.072 — 5.5 seconds faster than its previous best. This new time moves it up to fourth place in its class.
The improved result follows a series of technical updates, including a recalibrated powertrain, revised chassis and suspension settings, modified alignment, aerodynamic adjustments and enhancements to the ABS and traction control systems.
The road-legal sports car retains several motorsports-inspired features, including a carbon-fibre body plus a range of technologies not restricted by GT3 racing regulations. Key components include Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, active aerodynamics for enhanced downforce, a supercharged 5.2l V8 engine and semiactive suspension.
Twenty-inch forged aluminium wheels are fitted as standard equipment (lighter magnesium wheels are available as an option) and are shod with super sticky 325/30ZR Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres up front and wider 345/30ZR tyres at the rear.
WATCH | Ford Mustang GTD smashes its own Nürburgring record
