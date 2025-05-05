news

Another decrease in fuel prices this month

Lower international prices and stronger rand bring relief for motorists

05 May 2025 - 09:48 By TIMESLIVE
It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight on Wednesday May 7. Stock photo.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low-sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high-sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.

The decreases were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the US dollar.

Fuel prices from May 7

Inland:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l

Coast:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l.

 

