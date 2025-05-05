Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.
The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low-sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high-sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.
The decreases were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the US dollar.
Fuel prices from May 7
Inland:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l
Coast:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l.
Another decrease in fuel prices this month
Lower international prices and stronger rand bring relief for motorists
Image: vladstar/123rf
