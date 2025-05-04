A new book covering the history of South African single-seater racing, Formula One Grands Prix and the country’s many high-powered specials is now on sale.
Authored by motoring journalist and motorsport aficionado Michele Lupini, South African Champion tells the exclusive story of 125 years of local single-seater racing, starting from the first race in Cape Town in 1900 and powering on past the Cooper Formula juniors of the 1960s and 1970s.
Single-seater racing was huge during the early 20th century and drew crowds of up to 40,000 to watch South African-built single-seater specials giving international guests a hard time.
Each season is written and presented in a separate, eight-chapter story in the 304-page, limited edition book backed up by comprehensive data, images and original artwork.
Multiple races featuring iconic nameplates such as Auto Union were hosted in South Africa, and the book covers the racing exploits of legends such as Stirling Moss, John Love, Jim Clark and more.
The Springbok series, and newer series such as the A1-GP, Formula Ford, GTI, Volkswagen and Formula Vee are covered, including milestone anniversaries. Only 500 books will be printed.
“It took a year to put together. The book tracks an incredible history as it tells a truly epic story.
“Much of it was long forgotten, but South African Champion recalls it all in a full and representative timeline of single seater, specials and Formula One racing in Southern Africa,” Lupini said.
Local
'South African Champion' chronicles 125 years of single-seater racing
Image: JPR/Getty Images
A new book covering the history of South African single-seater racing, Formula One Grands Prix and the country’s many high-powered specials is now on sale.
Authored by motoring journalist and motorsport aficionado Michele Lupini, South African Champion tells the exclusive story of 125 years of local single-seater racing, starting from the first race in Cape Town in 1900 and powering on past the Cooper Formula juniors of the 1960s and 1970s.
Single-seater racing was huge during the early 20th century and drew crowds of up to 40,000 to watch South African-built single-seater specials giving international guests a hard time.
Each season is written and presented in a separate, eight-chapter story in the 304-page, limited edition book backed up by comprehensive data, images and original artwork.
Multiple races featuring iconic nameplates such as Auto Union were hosted in South Africa, and the book covers the racing exploits of legends such as Stirling Moss, John Love, Jim Clark and more.
The Springbok series, and newer series such as the A1-GP, Formula Ford, GTI, Volkswagen and Formula Vee are covered, including milestone anniversaries. Only 500 books will be printed.
“It took a year to put together. The book tracks an incredible history as it tells a truly epic story.
“Much of it was long forgotten, but South African Champion recalls it all in a full and representative timeline of single seater, specials and Formula One racing in Southern Africa,” Lupini said.
Image: Supplied
Lupini is a former racer and long-time motoring journalist who has published weekly and monthly automotive publications, including the Cars In Action magazine.
He has plans for future publications, including a book focused solely on saloon car racing.
A South African Champion pre-release offer is available at R2,750 via www.southafricanchampion.com.
MORE
New book chronicles 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami
Former F1 racer and Le Mans winner Jochen Mass dies at age 78
Simola Hillclimb confirms competitor Pieter Joubert killed in accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos