These were South Africa's top-selling cars as market booms in April

05 May 2025 - 12:13
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Strong sales of the Haval Jolion helped GWM jump three places in the list of SA’s favourite car brands.
Image: Supplied

Following a strong first quarter, South Africa's automotive sector continued to show resilience in April, says motor industry umbrella body Naamsa.

Domestic new vehicle sales were 42,401 units, an 11.9% increase over the 37,899 sold in April 2024.

The new passenger car market grew the most last month and, at 30,101 units, registered a gain of 16.9% compared with April 2024. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, were up 3.2% to 9,961 units.

“Despite fewer selling days in April compared with April 2024 due to the configuration of public holidays as well as formidable global headwinds, the new vehicle sales performance encouragingly continued the upward momentum of the first quarter into the second quarter,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“While the new US tariff measures are concerning, the resilience and competitiveness of South African automotive exports remain steadfast.

“Despite a brief return of load-shedding and domestic political uncertainty because of the VAT saga during the month, the domestic macroeconomic environment provided a degree of stability. Inflation fell to 2.7% year-on-year in March, marking the lowest level since June 2020, aided by a notable easing in fuel and education costs.”

These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry

Motoring
3 days ago

Mabasa expects the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates further, though inflation is expected to trend higher in the second half of 2025 due to global developments. Further buoying consumer confidence, the government reversed its earlier proposal to hike the VAT rate from 15% to 15.5%, a move that would preserve disposable income at a critical moment for household consumption, he said.

“The market also appears to be correcting itself, balancing affordability with demand as consumers become more realistic about their purchase decisions,”  said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

WesBank data shows an average deal size shrinking 8.6% year-on-year, indicating the stresses of affordability on new vehicle purchases and the continued trend to buy down into smaller, more affordable vehicles.

“The competitive price point of new Chinese entrants will also influence this shift as consumers seek alternative value in the market.”

Toyota remained South Africa's favourite brand in April, with 10,363 units sold. Suzuki strengthened its No 2 position ahead of Volkswagen, with Hyundai remaining at No 4 ahead of Ford.

Notable movers were GWM/Haval and Chery, which each jumped three places in April compared with March — GWM/Haval to sixth place and Chery to seventh — further underlining the strengthening presence of affordable Chinese brands in a price-sensitive market. Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour were other Chinese brands in the top 15.

15 BEST SELLING BRANDS IN APRIL:

  1. Toyota — 10,363
  2. Suzuki — 5,977
  3. Volkswagen — 3,973
  4. Hyundai — 3,007
  5. Ford — 2,398
  6. GWM — 1,943
  7. Chery — 1,852
  8. Isuzu — 1,383
  9. Renault — 1,281
  10. Mahindra — 1,278
  11. Kia — 1,277
  12. BMW group — 1,146
  13. Omoda & Jaecoo — 865
  14. Nissan — 794
  15. Jetour — 573

30 BEST SELLING CARS IN APRIL:

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,780
  2. Suzuki Swift — 2,053
  3. Ford Ranger — 1,728
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,584
  5. Hyundai Grand i10 -1,425
  6. VW Polo Vivo — 1,366
  7. Suzuki Fronx — 1,186
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,133
  9. Isuzu D-Max — 1,108
  10. Haval Jolion — 973
  11. Toyota Starlet — 905
  12. Toyota Starlet Cross — 834
  13. Kia Sonet — 812
  14. Suzuki Ertiga — 778
  15. VW Polo — 768
  16. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 654
  17. Toyota Fortuner — 606
  18. Omoda C5 — 588
  19. Toyota Hi-Ace — 571
  20. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 539
  21. Mahindra XUV 3XO — 515
  22. GWM P-Series — 497
  23. Renault Kiger — 470
  24. Nissan Magnite — 449
  25. Toyota Rumion — 448
  26. Toyota Vitz — 433
  27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 427
  28. Suzuki Baleno — 420
  29. Toyota Land Cruiser — 417
  30. Hyundai Exter — 381

 

