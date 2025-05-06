news

EU parliament moves to fast-track softer car CO2 emissions standards

06 May 2025 - 12:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The European parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to fast-track approval of softer EU C02 emissions targets. Stock photo.
The European parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to fast-track approval of softer EU C02 emissions targets. Stock photo.
Image: monticello / 123rf

The European parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to fast-track approval of softer EU C02 emissions targets for cars and vans that will allow carmakers more time to comply and reduce potential fines.

EU legislators voted in favour of a motion for rapid approval of the change, rather than proceeding with months of debate. They will vote again on Thursday on the commission's proposal. The proposal still needs approval from EU governments.

READ MORE:

Volvo introduces guaranteed future value offers for EVs in South Africa

The initiative aims to provide greater cost predictability for buyers of the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ford pulls guidance, warns it will take $1.5bn hit from Trump's tariffs

Ford Motor suspended its annual guidance on Monday due to uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's tariffs, saying the levies would cost the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Renault, Stellantis bosses want more favourable EU rules for small cars

Stellantis chair John Elkann and Renault CEO Luca de Meo urged the EU to adopt more favourable rules for small cars, warning the declining ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chery rolls out ‘Cherished’ pre-owned car programme across SA news
  2. EU parliament moves to fast-track softer car CO2 emissions standards news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new BYD Shark and Sealion models New Models
  4. New Isuzu MU-X local pricing and specs revealed New Models
  5. Volvo introduces guaranteed future value offers for EVs in South Africa news

Latest Videos

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...
Along the India-Pakistan border, residents prepare for what's to come | REUTERS