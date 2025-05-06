The European parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to fast-track approval of softer EU C02 emissions targets for cars and vans that will allow carmakers more time to comply and reduce potential fines.
EU legislators voted in favour of a motion for rapid approval of the change, rather than proceeding with months of debate. They will vote again on Thursday on the commission's proposal. The proposal still needs approval from EU governments.
EU parliament moves to fast-track softer car CO2 emissions standards
Image: monticello / 123rf
