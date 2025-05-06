news

Ferrari celebrates 30 years of F50 with scenic drive through Tuscany

It's the third edition of the Legacy Tour series, which started in 2023 with the F40 and continued last year with a celebration of the GTO

06 May 2025 - 10:50 By Motoring Staff
The limited-production Ferrari F50 was built from 1995 to 1997.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari is marking three decades since the launch of the F50 — an undisputed poster car of a generation — with a special road event in Italy.

Running from May 6 until May 10, the 2025 F50 Legacy Tour brings together owners of the V12 supercar for a scenic drive across Tuscany, finishing at the brand’s headquarters in Maranello.

The tour begins in Saturnia and follows routes through the Maremma region, the hills near Siena and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines. Participants will get the chance to drive their F50s on some of central Italy’s most renowned roads before gathering at the Ferrari factory for a showcase and parade on the Fiorano test circuit.

The F50 was fitted with a a 4.7l naturally aspirated V12 engine, derived from the 1990 Ferrari 641 Formula One car.
Image: Supplied

This is the third edition of the Legacy Tour series, which started in 2023 with the F40 and continued last year with a celebration of the GTO.

Ferrari is also using the occasion to introduce a new tyre for the F50, developed by Pirelli. The P Zero Corsa System Collezione, offered in 18” front (245/35) and rear (335/30) sizes, is designed to match the car’s original feel and drivability.

The tyres, which feature Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour 2025 branding on the sidewall, were tested on the Fiorano circuit and will be available to all participating owners.

