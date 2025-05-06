New York City said the programme has dramatically cut congestion, with about 5.8-million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or an 8% to 13% reduction.
New York asks judge to block Trump from killing congestion pricing
The city of New York and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) asked a US judge late on Monday to block President Donald Trump's administration from killing Manhattan's congestion pricing programme.
Lawyers for the city's transportation department and the MTA sought an order to block transportation secretary Sean Duffy's effort to kill the programme and his threat to withhold federal government approvals for other projects and potentially billions in funding.
New York State also late on Monday sought a preliminary injunction to block the federal government from blocking the programme.
New York launched its first in the nation programme in January, charging most passenger vehicles a toll of $9 (R164) during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, in a bid to cut congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.
New York cited Trump's social media post in February that touted his effort to killing congestion pricing with the phrase: "Long live the king." The White House posted a mock photo of him on social media wearing a crown.
New York City said the programme has dramatically cut congestion, with about 5.8-million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or an 8% to 13% reduction.
Data also shows a 12% reduction in traffic in April, while travel times to cross into Manhattan have dramatically improved, the city said. Hotel stays, retail spending and pedestrian traffic have all increased.
"Stopping the programme would also mean a return to the crippling congestion that has long plagued Manhattan," the MTA and city wrote.
New York governor Kathy Hochul has said funds raised from the programme would underpin $15bn (R273.95bn) in debt financing for critical mass transit capital improvements.
Duffy in April told Hochul the transportation department may withhold environmental approvals or project funding if the state does not end congestion pricing by late May.
The department under former president Joe Biden had approved the congestion programme in November, which is monitored via electronic licence plate readers. US approval is needed because it involves tolls on federal highways.
The programme follows similar ones in London and Singapore. Opponents including Duffy said it takes money from working people and leaves drivers without a free highway option.
