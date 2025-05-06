news

Volvo introduces guaranteed future value offers for EVs in South Africa

06 May 2025 - 11:02 By Motoring Staff
Volvo's new GFV initiative aims to provide greater cost predictability for buyers of the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models.
Volvo's new GFV initiative aims to provide greater cost predictability for buyers of the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has introduced a guaranteed future value (GFV) financing option across its range of electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa. The initiative aims to provide greater cost predictability for buyers of the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models.

The GFV structure allows customers to finance a vehicle with the option to return, retain or upgrade it at the end of a 48-month term, with a predetermined trade-in value set at the start of the agreement. This approach is intended to address concerns about long-term value and affordability — particularly for first-time EV buyers.

Monthly instalments under the GFV offers are:

  • EX30: R9,999;

  • XC40 Recharge: R12,674; and

  • C40 Recharge: R17,158.

Each GFV agreement also includes a support package:

  • R7,500 towards the installation of a GridCars home charger;
  • a R12,000 charging voucher valid for 24 months; and
  • 10GB of monthly in-car data for three years, provided by Vodacom.

These GFV offers are available at Volvo dealerships around South Africa.

