news

Ferrari to start deliveries of new EV in October 2026

07 May 2025 - 08:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with EVs. Hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51% of Ferrari's car sales last year.
Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with EVs. Hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51% of Ferrari's car sales last year.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ferrari's first fully electric model will hit the streets in October 2026, its CEO said on Tuesday as the luxury sports car maker posted a 15% rise in first-quarter core earnings and stuck to its broad financial guidance for the year.

CEO Benedetto Vigna said in February the much anticipated first EV, a departure for Ferrari known for its rambunctious petrol engines, would be presented at the company's capital market day on October 9.

On Tuesday, Vigna said Ferrari would only show the "technological heart" of its electric car in October as part of a three-stage unveiling process culminating with its world premiere in spring next year.

"Deliveries will commence months after that, in October 2026," Vigna told analysts in a post-earnings call.

It was the first time the luxury sports carmaker gave the timing of when the new car could reach clients.

An analyst, who declined to be named, said it sounded like there was a delay to Ferrari's launch plan, as one could have expected to see the car itself at the meeting this October.

It is, however, typical for Ferrari to start delivering a new model about three quarters after its unveiling.

Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with EVs. Hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51% of Ferrari's car sales last year.

READ MORE:

Ferrari confirms forecasts despite tariff risks in show of confidence

Ferrari reported a 15% rise in first-quarter core earnings on Tuesday and stuck to its broad financial guidance for the year, despite a string of ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Ferrari celebrates 30 years of F50 with scenic drive through Tuscany

Ferrari is marking three decades since the launch of the F50 — an undisputed poster car of a generation — with a special road event in Italy.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari presents new 296 Speciale hybrid models ahead of EV launch

Ferrari refreshed its hybrid range on Tuesday with the new 296 Speciale and its convertible version as the luxury sports car maker prepares for its ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stephane 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel returning to Dakar with Defender Motorsport
  2. Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners Features
  3. Nigel Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary lineup Motorsport
  4. Proton says it is not quitting SA news
  5. Colapinto replaces Doohan at Alpine for next five races Motorsport

Latest Videos

Meta wins $168 million in damages in NSO court case
Congo and Rwanda sign pathway to peace in US-brokered agreement | REUTERS