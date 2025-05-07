news

Hyundai Automotive SA appoints Stanley Anderson as new CEO

07 May 2025 - 10:06 By Motoring Reporter
Stanley Anderson has been with Hyundai since 2001, holding senior positions including marketing director and sales and operations director.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Automotive SA has announced that Stanley Anderson will assume the role of CEO effective July 1.

Anderson, serving as the company’s sales and operations director, will succeed Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will take on a new role as CEO of Motus SA Retail on the same date.

Anderson has been with Hyundai since 2001, holding senior positions including marketing director. Over the past two decades, he has played a key role in shaping the company’s sales strategy and overseeing product rollouts.

Before joining Hyundai, Anderson’s automotive career began at Mercedes-Benz SA in 1989, where he worked in dealer development, corporate sales, product planning and marketing for more than a decade.

The leadership transition comes as Hyundai aims to strengthen its position in the local market. Anderson is expected to guide the brand through the next phase of its operations and strategic direction.

“I am humbly honoured to be given the huge responsibility of leading Hyundai Automotive SA at such a pivotal time in the local automotive industry,” Anderson said.

“I am cognisant of the challenges that lie ahead, but equally embrace and look forward to leading a group of hardworking, talented and committed Hyundai Automotive SA team members.”

