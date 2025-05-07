news

Renault 5 Turbo 3E racks up orders despite €155,000 price tag

It accelerates to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds, thanks to two in-wheel electric motors in the rear wheels

07 May 2025 - 18:17 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is an all-electric reboot of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 models of the 1980s.
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is an all-electric reboot of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 models of the 1980s.
Image: Supplied

Renault's limited-edition electric remake of its iconic 1980 R5 Turbo petrol-engine hatchback, originally designed to compete in rally sports, drew 850 orders in its first week despite a €155,000 (R3.2m) starting price, the French carmaker said.

Renault plans to sell only 1,980 units of the 400kW Renault 5 Turbo 3E electric vehicle, which boasts the body-built rear wings of its combustion-engine ancestor and can accelerate to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds.

That acceleration is possible thanks to two in-wheel electric motors in the rear wheels, a first for a production model vehicle.

In-wheel motors are stand-alone electric motors housed in all or some of the wheels of an EV, eliminating the need for axles and powertrains. Proponents say this frees up space inside EVs, adds power and extends battery range because the vehicle is lighter.

A spokesperson for Renault said the in-wheel motors for the Turbo 3E will be supplied by Protean, a UK-based specialist in this technology.

The spokesperson said Renault received 850 reservations for Turbo 3E in the first week after orders opened on April 22, with interest from Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Australia.

To secure the car, customers have to pay a €50,000 (R1m) deposit and wait until 2027, when deliveries are expected to begin from Renault's Alpine plant in Dieppe, northern France.

READ MORE:

Ferrari to start deliveries of new EV in October 2026

Ferrari's first fully electric model will hit the streets in October 2026, its CEO said on Tuesday as the luxury sports car maker posted a 15% rise ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

BMW X3 named 2025 South African Car of the Year

BMW has taken top honours in the 2025 South African Car of the Year awards, with its X3 SUV securing the overall title.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari celebrates 30 years of F50 with scenic drive through Tuscany

Ferrari is marking three decades since the launch of the F50 — an undisputed poster car of a generation — with a special road event in Italy.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Renault 5 Turbo 3E racks up orders despite €155,000 price tag news
  2. REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT keeps V8 brawn alive Reviews
  3. Stephane 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel returning to Dakar with Defender Motorsport
  4. Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners Features
  5. Nigel Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary lineup Motorsport

Latest Videos

Vatican conclave: Who are the top contenders to be the next pope?
Palestinian girl watches as home is demolished by Israeli troops | REUTERS