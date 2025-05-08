news

EU countries back softer car CO2 emissions targets

08 May 2025 - 08:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Following heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year. Stock photo.
Following heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year. Stock photo.
Image: monticello / 123rf

EU governments have agreed to softer EU CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans that will to allow carmakers more time to comply and should reduce potential fines.

European car manufacturers warned existing targets to be met this year could result in fines of up to €15bn (R309.3bn), given the goals rely on selling more electric vehicles, a segment where they lag Chinese and US rivals.

After heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year.

The proposed change requires approval from the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU members.

The parliament is expected to approve the adjustment in a vote on Thursday after agreeing to fast-track the process. 

READ MORE

EU parliament moves to fast-track softer car CO2 emissions standards

The European parliament cleared the way on Tuesday to fast-track approval of softer EU C02 emissions targets for cars and vans that will allow ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Unpacking the 2025 South African Car of the Year winners

BMW took the main trophy with its X3, followed by the Suzuki Swift as runner-up and third place going to the BMW M5. In addition to finishing on the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Hyundai Automotive SA appoints Stanley Anderson as new CEO

Hyundai Automotive SA has announced that Stanley Anderson will assume the role of CEO effective July 1.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | 2025 Isuzu D-Max gains snazzier looks and cabin upgrades First Drives
  2. Miami Grand Prix suffers major ratings dip in the US Motorsport
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT keeps V8 brawn alive Reviews
  5. Carlos Sainz Sr considering run for FIA president Motorsport

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 08 May 2025
Asbestos case back in Court