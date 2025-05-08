Carmaker Stellantis will cut up to 500 jobs through voluntary exits at its Melfi assembly plant in southern Italy, which employs about 5,000 people, the Fiom-Cgil union said on Wednesday.
This follows a recent announcement for a similar voluntary redundancy plan for a total of 350 jobs at two other facilities in Italy, in Pomigliano and Pratola Serra.
“It seems that a real plan to divest from Italy is taking shape. For these reasons, Fiom-Cgil has not signed the layoffs,” said Samuele Lodi of Fiom-Cgil.
Stellantis, which owns Italian brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo, was not immediately available for comment.
The group in December presented a plan to the Italian government to revitalise its output in the country, after years of falling production.
As part of the plan, new models have been assigned for production to Stellantis Italian plants in 2025 and in coming years, but their expected positive impact on output and jobs will not materialise before the end of this year.
In Melfi, Stellantis is ramping up production of Jeep and DS models this year, while further models, including under the Lancia brand, are expected in coming years.
Stellantis to cut up to 500 jobs at Italy's Melfi plant
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Carmaker Stellantis will cut up to 500 jobs through voluntary exits at its Melfi assembly plant in southern Italy, which employs about 5,000 people, the Fiom-Cgil union said on Wednesday.
This follows a recent announcement for a similar voluntary redundancy plan for a total of 350 jobs at two other facilities in Italy, in Pomigliano and Pratola Serra.
“It seems that a real plan to divest from Italy is taking shape. For these reasons, Fiom-Cgil has not signed the layoffs,” said Samuele Lodi of Fiom-Cgil.
Stellantis, which owns Italian brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo, was not immediately available for comment.
The group in December presented a plan to the Italian government to revitalise its output in the country, after years of falling production.
As part of the plan, new models have been assigned for production to Stellantis Italian plants in 2025 and in coming years, but their expected positive impact on output and jobs will not materialise before the end of this year.
In Melfi, Stellantis is ramping up production of Jeep and DS models this year, while further models, including under the Lancia brand, are expected in coming years.
READ MORE
Renault 5 Turbo 3E racks up orders despite €155,000 price tag
Proton says it is not quitting SA
Ferrari to start deliveries of new EV in October 2026
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos