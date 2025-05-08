news

Stellantis to cut up to 500 jobs at Italy's Melfi plant

08 May 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carmaker Stellantis will cut up to 500 jobs through voluntary exits at its Melfi assembly plant in southern Italy, which employs around 5,000 people, the Fiom-Cgil union said on Wednesday in a statement.
Carmaker Stellantis will cut up to 500 jobs through voluntary exits at its Melfi assembly plant in southern Italy, which employs around 5,000 people, the Fiom-Cgil union said on Wednesday in a statement.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis will cut up to 500 jobs through voluntary exits at its Melfi assembly plant in southern Italy, which employs about 5,000 people, the Fiom-Cgil union said on Wednesday.

This follows a recent announcement for a similar voluntary redundancy plan for a total of 350 jobs at two other facilities in Italy, in Pomigliano and Pratola Serra.

“It seems that a real plan to divest from Italy is taking shape. For these reasons, Fiom-Cgil has not signed the layoffs,” said Samuele Lodi of Fiom-Cgil.

Stellantis, which owns Italian brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo, was not immediately available for comment.

The group in December presented a plan to the Italian government to revitalise its output in the country, after years of falling production.

As part of the plan, new models have been assigned for production to Stellantis Italian plants in 2025 and in coming years, but their expected positive impact on output and jobs will not materialise before the end of this year.

In Melfi, Stellantis is ramping up production of Jeep and DS models this year, while further models, including under the Lancia brand, are expected in coming years.

READ MORE

Renault 5 Turbo 3E racks up orders despite €155,000 price tag

Renault's limited-edition, electric remake of its iconic 1980 R5 Turbo petrol-engine hatchback, originally designed to compete in rally sports, drew ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Proton says it is not quitting SA

Despite slow sales, the Malaysian brand reaffirms its long-term commitment to the local market.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari to start deliveries of new EV in October 2026

Ferrari's first fully electric model will hit the streets in October 2026, its CEO said on Tuesday as the luxury sports car maker posted a 15% rise ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | 2025 Isuzu D-Max gains snazzier looks and cabin upgrades First Drives
  2. Miami Grand Prix suffers major ratings dip in the US Motorsport
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Mustang 5.0 GT keeps V8 brawn alive Reviews
  5. Carlos Sainz Sr considering run for FIA president Motorsport

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 08 May 2025
Asbestos case back in Court