Volvo recalls more than 400,000 vehicles over rear-view camera issue

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars is recalling 413,151 vehicles in the US over an issue with the rear-view camera, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
The recall applies to a number of Volvo models including the 2021 to 2025 XC40, as the rear-view camera image may not display when the vehicle is placed in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for the Volvo recall will be a software update conducted by a dealer or via over-the-air.
The Volvo recall comes a week after peer and Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar recalled more than 27,000 Polestar 2 vehicles in the US due to a similar issue.
The Polestar 2, which is not available for orders in the US, was built on the same platform as some of Volvo's cars, stemming from a partnership between the automakers.
Volvo Cars on Wednesday also said it would cut 5% of the workforce at its Charleston plant in South Carolina in the US.
The company last month announced a restructuring of its American operations and a withdrawal of its earnings forecast due to a hit from tariffs.
