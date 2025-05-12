news

Nissan to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, NHK reports

12 May 2025 - 11:23 By Reuters
Nissan Motor will cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 15% of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Nissan Motor will slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would probably book a record ¥700bn (R86.41bn) to ¥750bn (R92.58bn) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.

Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.

