Nissan Motor will slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would probably book a record ¥700bn (R86.41bn) to ¥750bn (R92.58bn) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.
Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.
Nissan to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, NHK reports
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images
Nissan Motor will slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would probably book a record ¥700bn (R86.41bn) to ¥750bn (R92.58bn) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.
Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.
READ MORE:
Chinese passenger car sales rise for a third month in April
BYD aims to sell half its cars outside China by 2030
Detroit's Big Three carmakers blast Trump UK trade deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos