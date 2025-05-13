GM and LG to pioneer new, lower-cost battery cells for future EVs

General Motors and battery partner LG Energy Solution are planning to start commercial production of lower-cost cells for future electric vehicles (EVs) at a US facility starting in 2028, the companies said on Tuesday.
The cells will have a lithium manganese-rich (LMR) chemistry, which GM says is lower-cost than the nickel-rich cells used today, but will still give customers the range they want in future electric trucks and full-size SUVs. The cells will also be prismatic vs the pouch structure, reducing the number of parts in the battery pack by more than 50%, according to GM.
The Detroit carmaker, which now has 12 EVs in its line-up, is trying to lower its battery costs to enable cost parity with its petrol-powered products by adding new types of cells and chemistries in those cells.
“We're adopting flexible chemistries for the best balance of range, performance and affordability,” said Kurt Kelty, GM’s vice-president of battery, propulsion and sustainability during a media briefing on the announcement. “My mission is to get as many EVs on the road as possible. We need to get price parity with [internal combustion engine vehicles] and then this thing's going to take off.”
The LMR cells will be made at one of the two LG-GM joint-venture Ultium Cells battery plants the companies have in Ohio and Tennessee. With the LMR prismatic cells, GM expects to offer more than 644km of range in a single charge on an electric truck, “while significantly reducing our battery costs”, Kelty said.
GM is expecting to reduce its battery pack costs by $30 (R551) per kWh in 2025, but it hasn’t said how much its per kWh costs are.
GM is also planning to offer vehicles with lithium-iron phosphate-based cells that are also lower cost than the nickel cells. Kelty said GM will release more information soon.
While GM aims to be the first carmaker to commercially deploy LMR batteries in its EVs, crosstown rival Ford Motor is also working on deploying the technology, according to a recent blog its director of electrified propulsion engineering wrote on LinkedIn.
Image: Steve Fecht for General Motors
