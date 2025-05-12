news

JAC T9 2.0L CTi smashes South African 24-hour endurance record

Chinese double cab outguns Isuzu’s 15-year-old feat

13 May 2025 - 09:44 By Denis Droppa
The JAC covered 4,084km at an average speed of 170.1km/h.
Image: Supplied

A JAC T9 2.0L CTi double cab bakkie has broken the South African 24-hour endurance record for commercial vehicles, covering 4,084km at an average speed of 170.1km/h.

The feat took place on April 12-13 at the Gerotek testing centre near Pretoria and beat Isuzu’s 2010 record, set at the same venue with a KB300 TDi that averaged 169.3km/h over 4,063km.

The JAC was driven around Gerotek’s oval track by four racing drivers: Michele Habig, Setshaba Mashigo, Phillip Kekana and Daniel Barbosa.

The 24-hour endurance challenge was the brainchild of adventurer Danie Botha from Wild in South Africa. “The idea was to have a bit of fun with the IndyCar races in the US, while giving the motoring public a glimpse into the thrilling world of endurance racing, unofficially attempting to break a 15-year-old record using just one T9 over 24 hours,” he said.

The 24-endurance challenge proved JAC Motors’ reliability and that its vehicles were as tough and reliable as any established brand, said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.

“Buyers ask four key questions about Chinese vehicles: Are they reliable, are parts supply consistent, how many dealerships support after-sales service and what trade-in value can you expect when it is time to sell in a few years,” said Göbel.

JAC ticked all the boxes after eight years of local trading, he said, building a network of more than 70 dealers across Southern Africa and delivering consistent parts supply to more than 7,000 customers.

The JAC T9 was launched in South Africa in late 2023 in a four-model double cab range, including 4x4 and 4x2 variants, all powered by a four-cylinder 2.0l turbodiesel engine with outputs of 125kW and 410Nm.

Göbel said the record-breaking T9 covered more than 4,000km at full speed, with an average fuel consumption of 16.5l/100km.

The vehicle used in the 24-hour endurance challenge is on display at the Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville from May 13-16.

