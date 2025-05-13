Mercedes executives on Monday said the company will add production of its GLC SUV for North America at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Earlier this month, the German carmaker said it would bring a new vehicle to the Alabama plant in 2027 that would "deepen our commitment to the US".
Foreign-made cars have been a main focus of President Donald Trump's global trade war. In early April, the Trump administration implemented 25% tariffs on vehicle imports.
Mercedes' GLC is built at the Bremen, Germany, plant, which has 10 total models.
A Mercedes spokesperson said on Monday "no significant changes to the average total production figures in Bremen are expected in the medium term. Bremen will produce the GLC for the rest of the world", and the Alabama plant "will localise GLC production for demand in North America".
The move will expand production at the Alabama plant, the carmaker's hub for its SUVs, including the GLE, GLS, GLE Coupe and Maybach GLS.
Mercedes executives on a Monday call with media did not say how much the carmaker will invest to build the GLC at the southern plant since it is in planning phases.
Mercedes to add GLC SUV production at Alabama plant
Image: Supplied
