news

Mercedes to add GLC SUV production at Alabama plant

13 May 2025 - 09:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mercedes' GLC is built at the Bremen, Germany, plant, which has 10 total models.
Mercedes' GLC is built at the Bremen, Germany, plant, which has 10 total models.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes executives on Monday said the company will add production of its GLC SUV for North America at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Earlier this month, the German carmaker said it would bring a new vehicle to the Alabama plant in 2027 that would "deepen our commitment to the US".

Foreign-made cars have been a main focus of President Donald Trump's global trade war. In early April, the Trump administration implemented 25% tariffs on vehicle imports.

Mercedes' GLC is built at the Bremen, Germany, plant, which has 10 total models.

A Mercedes spokesperson said on Monday "no significant changes to the average total production figures in Bremen are expected in the medium term. Bremen will  produce the GLC for the rest of the world", and the Alabama plant "will localise GLC production for demand in North America".

The move will expand production at the Alabama plant, the carmaker's hub for its SUVs, including the GLE, GLS, GLE Coupe and Maybach GLS.

Mercedes executives on a Monday call with media did not say how much the carmaker will invest to build the GLC at the southern plant since it is in planning phases.

READ MORE:

Nissan to suspend operations at some domestic plants amid restructuring

Japan's Nissan Motor has decided to suspend operations at some domestic factories as part of a business restructuring effort, the Nikkei business ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

N1 South in Joburg near Maraisburg Road closed after diesel spillage

Johannesburg motorists were advised of the closure of the N1 South before Maraisburg Road on Monday afternoon after an accident that led to a diesel ...
News
1 day ago

Stellantis eyes November for start of hybrid Fiat 500 production

Carmaker Stellantis aims to start producing the hybrid version of its Fiat 500 city car in November, it said on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  2. GM and LG to pioneer new, lower-cost battery cells for future EVs news
  3. Updated Honda NC750X rolls into town with new tech and braking package New Models
  4. Tata to reassess Jaguar-Land Rover forecast as US tariffs fan uncertainty news
  5. Toyota teases what could be new sixth-generation RAV4 New Models

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS