Nissan to suspend operations at some domestic plants amid restructuring

13 May 2025 - 08:09 By Reuters
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Japan's Nissan Motor has decided to suspend operations at some domestic factories as part of a business restructuring effort, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Details regarding which specific factories will be affected and whether they will be temporarily suspended or permanently closed are expected to be finalised at a later date, the report said.

Nissan declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday the automaker will cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the number of layoffs, including those previously announced, to about 20,000, or 15% of its workforce.

Japan's third-largest carmaker is set to announce on Tuesday results for the business year that ended in March. It warned last month it would likely book a record ¥700bn (R86.43bn) to ¥750bn (R92.59bn) net loss in the year due to impairment charges.

Nissan, which had more than 133,000 staff as of March last year, announced plans in November to cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global capacity by 20%.

