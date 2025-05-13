US car safety investigators asked Tesla to answer questions on its plans to launch a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June, to assess how the electric vehicle maker's cars with full self-driving (FSD) technology will perform in poor weather.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in a letter made public on Monday, said it has been investigating Tesla FSD collisions in reduced roadway visibility conditions since October.
The agency said it is seeking additional information about Tesla’s development of robotaxis “to assess the ability of Tesla’s system to react appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions” as well as details on robotaxi deployment plans and the technology being used.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NHTSA in October opened an investigation into 2.4-million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD technology after four reported collisions, including a 2023 fatal crash.
On Monday, the agency said it wants to know how many vehicles will be used as robotaxis and the expected timetable for availability of robotaxi technology for vehicles controlled by people other than Tesla.
It also wants to know whether robotaxi vehicles will be supervised or monitored by Tesla in real time.
US agency asks Tesla to answer questions on Texas robotaxi plan
Waymo may offer robotaxis for personal ownership in future
The NHTSA's letter asks Tesla to describe how it intends to ensure safety of robotaxi operations in reduced roadway visibility conditions such as sun glare, fog, airborne dust, rain or snow.
The letter asks for details on the robotaxi sensors, use of cameras and sensors “for the robotaxi system’s safe operation when supervised and unsupervised” and whether Tesla complies fully or partially with any industry standards on driving automation systems.
In October the NHTSA said it was opening its investigation after four reports of crashes where FSD technology was engaged during reduced roadway visibility conditions. A pedestrian was killed in Rimrock, Arizona, in November 2023 after being struck by a 2021 Tesla Model Y, the NHTSA said.
In December 2023 Tesla recalled more than 2-million US vehicles to install safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. The NHTSA is still probing whether that recall is adequate to address concerns drivers are not paying attention.
There have been at least two fatal accidents involving Tesla's FSD technology, including an incident in April 2024 in which a Model S in FSD mode hit and killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist in the Seattle area.
