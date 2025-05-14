Major car brands recall several vehicles over safety issues

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it has been informed by car manufacturers that several brands are being recalled over safety issues. These are:

Jeep Wrangler;

Chrysler 300c;

Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models;

Mercedes-Benz CLA (118) and S-class (model series 223);

Audi;

VW Polo sedan; and

Volvo XC90.

The NCC said Stellantis South Africa told them that the Jeep-Wrangler and Jeep-Wrangler Chrysler 300c models would be recalled due to a defect in the Takata airbag.

“According to the supplier, the passenger airbag inflator may rupture due to excessive internal pressure during normal airbag deployment events. In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could strike the vehicle occupants, which may result in serious injury or death,” the NCC said.

It said the Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models, distributed from 2009 to 2016, would be recalled due to an airbag inflator that may burst.

“The potentially high energetic deployment of the inflator may lead to metal fragments detaching from the bursting inflator, and these parts could fly in the direction of the driver or occupants in the vehicle, capable of causing serious injury or possibly death in a worst-case scenario.”