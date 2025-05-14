Rare classic Ferrari racing car expected to sell for up to R165m

One of the most beautiful Ferraris ever created is going on auction later this month.
The 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC racing car, one of only 16 remaining examples, is expected to fetch between $7m and $9m (R128m — R165m) at a Sotheby’s sealed auction on May 27 in California.
The Scaglietti-designed car was created during one of the most aesthetically beautiful eras for racing cars, where coachbuilders were guided by form rather than function, and visual impact took precedence over downforce and aerodynamics.
Ferrari creations by Scaglietti and Pininfarina are mechanical works of art that have stood the test of time and the 500 TRC is a prime example. It was the genesis to the legendary 12-cylinder 250 Testa Rossa, a race car that has achieved $51.7m (R942.78m) on auction.
The 500 TRC was introduced in 1957 as Ferrari’s four-cylinder racing car in endurance events and enjoyed a stellar maiden season, taking class wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Mille Miglia, Nürburgring 1,000km and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Image: Supplied
Rare Ferrari Enzo attracts bids of R40m at online auction
A total of 17 examples were built and the 500 TRC marked the end of an era as it was the last four-cylinder Ferrari racing car constructed. The 2.0l Lampredi engine, while not as large in capacity as some of its V12 cousins, packed a punch and carried Alberto Ascari to win Ferrari’s first Formula One driver’s title in 1952. After repeating the feat in 1953, the four-cylinder engine was used in sports car racing between 1953 and 1957.
Bearing the chassis number 0658 MDTR, this example was the first 500 TRC built. With its provenance and race history it is one of the most historically significant four-cylinder Ferraris to be offered for sale in recent times. It was raced in 20 events between 1957 and 1963, achieving 10 class victories and 13 podium finishes. It was also driven in 21 editions of the Mille Miglia Storica between 1993 and 2014.
The car is Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified and retains its original chassis, body, engine and rear axle.
