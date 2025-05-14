news

Workers strike in protest against job cuts at Ford Germany

Cuts reflect a broader shake-up in the car sector as companies axe jobs

14 May 2025 - 12:34 By Reuters
Ford workers hold a staff meeting at their plant in Cologne, Germany in November 2024 after the US automaker said it would cut its European workforce.
Image: Reuters

Workers at Ford's two car plants in the German city of Cologne went on strike on Wednesday, protesting thousands of planned job cuts across the US European operations.

The cuts at Ford reflect a broader shake-up in the car sector as companies including Volkswagen, Nissan and General Motors axe jobs in response to new competition from China, weak demand and the costly transition to electrification.

Striking workers gathered in front of one of the Cologne plants, holding aloft a red banner with the slogan "Fight for every job".

"The strike today costs a few million euros in losses," works' council head Benjamin Grushka said from the edge of the picket line, referring to the halt in production as a result of the 24-hour walkout.

"It hurts. I would be surprised if the Ford plants don't invite us for further talks tomorrow."

On the possibility of further industrial action, Grushka said: "If the employer doesn't make a move, we are ready to strike."

The company is yet to comment on the strike and did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters on Wednesday.

Ford workers voted last week to strike, after the company said in November it would cut around 14% of its European workforce, with Germany particularly hard hit.

Labour representatives have insisted management find alternative measures to restructure the business.

