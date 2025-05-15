Musk took back leased cars for robotaxis — Tesla sold them instead

Tesla last November ended an unusual policy that prohibited US leasing customers from buying their cars at lease-end.

The policy started in 2019, when Tesla announced that customers could lease its mass-market Model 3 sedans but would have to return them at the end of the lease for use in Tesla's planned “robotaxi” network.

“You don't have the option of buying,” CEO Elon Musk said at an investor gathering in California in April 2019. “We want them back.”

“Next year, for sure,” he added, “we'll have over one million robotaxis on the road.”

None of that would prove true. Despite repeated promises, the robotaxis never came. Tesla instead found an unusually lucrative way to make money by flipping many of the off-lease cars to new buyers, according to four people familiar with Tesla's retail operations.

Rather than storing the used cars — a fast-depreciating asset — Tesla started adding features to them through software upgrades. It then sold the vehicles to new customers who would pay thousands more than lease-end buyers would have, the people said.

The practice was an easy way to “jack up the price” of the used vehicles, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified.

Tesla and Musk didn't respond to requests for comment for this story.

Though counter to what Musk said publicly — and descriptions Tesla gave on its website regarding lease terms — the tactic appears to have been legal. Still, the practice denied lessees the industry-standard option of buying their vehicles and misled them for years about why.

It also perpetuated the myth among investors that Tesla was near fully autonomous driving technology. That belief has helped buoy Tesla stock, whose value has far outpaced current earnings and made it the world's most valuable automaker.

Throughout the industry, lease contracts typically allow customers to pay monthly to drive a new car for a specified period, often between two and four years. The lessee doesn't own the vehicle and must return it to the dealer when the lease expires. In almost all cases, customers can choose to buy the vehicle at lease-end or earlier.

Since 2019, Tesla financial statements show, the company has leased to customers worldwide more than 314,000 vehicles, or 4.4% of its total deliveries. It isn't clear whether the no-buy policy applied anywhere outside the US.

The policy was well suited for the years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when vehicle inventories tightened and car prices spiked. More recently, as demand has plummeted — in part because of some consumers' distaste for Musk's right-wing political activities — buyers aren't as enthusiastic for used Teslas.

In making upgrades to its off-lease vehicles, the people familiar with Tesla's retail operations told Reuters, the company often added “Full Self-Driving” software, which it has sold separately for up to $15,000 (R270,881) and now sells for $8,000 (R144,469). It also added “acceleration boost”, an update that can make the car speed up faster, which it sells separately for $2,000 (R36,118).

After starting the no-purchase policy with Model 3 leases, Tesla expanded it to leases for all models. Until the recent reversal, its website said Tesla vehicles delivered after April 15 2022 “are not eligible for purchase”, and “Model 3 and Model Y leases are not eligible for purchase regardless of delivery date.”

Then, last November 27, Tesla's North America account posted on X, Musk's social media platform: “Lease buyout now available” for new contracts. The company also updated its leasing webpage to say leased vehicles “may be eligible for purchase”.

For some former lessees, the discovery has been disappointing.

At the start and end of his three-year Model Y lease, Joe Mendenhall told Reuters, Tesla staff said they needed the car back for the robotaxi fleet. But last year he learned Tesla sold the car once he returned it.

“Lies about not being able to buy out my lease,” the Indianapolis marketing entrepreneur wrote on X. “The car gets sold at auction, not turned into a robotaxi like I was told. Slow clap @elonmusk.”