Volkswagen Group Africa appoints Simphiwe Nghona as new sales and marketing director

15 May 2025 - 10:07 By MOTORING REPORTER
Image: Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Simphiwe Nghona as its new sales and marketing director, effective May 1. He steps into the role after the departure of Thomas Milz.

Image: Supplied

Nghona has been with the German carmaker since July 2024, leading its national sales organisation. He brings nearly three decades of experience across the automotive and financial services sectors, having worked with importers, distributors, OEMs and dealerships in several African markets.

Before joining VWGA, he held senior positions at Standard Bank and WesBank, including a role overseeing vehicle and asset finance strategy in 14 African countries. Earlier in his career, he also managed dealership operations in Kariega as a dealer principal and executive director.

He holds a postgraduate diploma from Henley Business School in the UK and completed an advanced management programme at INSEAD in France. In addition to his new role, Nghona chairs the boards of Volkswagen Ghana and Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda and sits on the board of VW Financial Services.

“We are delighted to welcome Simphiwe into his new role as sales and marketing director,” said Martina Biene, chair and MD of VWGA.

“His extensive industry experience, strategic mindset, and leadership capabilities will undoubtedly strengthen our team and drive our growth initiatives forward. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our business.”

