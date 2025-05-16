Aston Martin is the first manufacturer in the world to deliver Apple CarPlay Ultra to vehicles. The aim is to bring together the best of Aston Martin and the best of iPhone for the ultimate in-car experiences.
Apple CarPlay Ultra builds on the capabilities of CarPlay with real-time information across the infotainment touch screen and the instrument cluster. Debuted on the the core Aston Martin sports car range, including the DBX, Vantage, DB12 and Vanquish. CarPlay Ultra comes as standard fitment on all new orders in the US and Canada.
It will be available as an update in the coming weeks for Aston Martin models featuring the next generation infotainment system.
Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark said: “Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a brand our focus on world leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with power trains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship."
Ultra play
Aston Martin is the first OEM to adopt new CarPlay Ultra
The new Apple system allows for additional functionality such as climate control and personalisation, and extends to the instrument cluster display
Image: SUPPLIED
Extending into the driver instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay Ultra is a transformation in driver connectivity displaying key vehicle information and allowing users to control vehicle functions through a bespoke Aston Martin and CarPlay Ultra interface.
CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities, and gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car. CarPlay Ultra extends to the instrument cluster, with seamlessly designed options for the speedometer and tachometer dials drivers can choose from and the ability to display maps and media in full screen, providing drivers a way to curate their own multi-screen set-up and the freedom to modify the layout.
Drivers can choose from different instrument cluster themes while also able to tailor the colours and wallpapers to match their individual tastes. Vehicle functions such as radio and climate are managed from within CarPlay Ultra with touchscreen controls, physical buttons or Siri. Drivers can also add widgets powered by iPhone.
Image: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin said it has worked closely in partnership with Apple to ensure the in-house development works flawlessly to integrate CarPlay Ultra, and is consistent with the brand’s design philosophy, and remains instantly recognisable as Aston Martin. The company introduced the next-generation infotainment system in 2023 when debuting the new DB12 grand tourer.
The new system also provides full online connectivity and is displayed using 10.25” Pure Black touchscreen technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.
