news

VW considering sale or partnership for Italdesign, say unions

19 May 2025 - 13:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen, which controls Italdesign through its Audi unit, is under pressure from increasing competition and a lacklustre European car market.
Volkswagen, which controls Italdesign through its Audi unit, is under pressure from increasing competition and a lacklustre European car market.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is considering a plan to sell its fully-owned design and engineering unit Italdesign or to find a partner for it, union representatives said on Monday, as part of the German carmaker's efforts to overhaul its European operations.

Volkswagen, which controls Italdesign through its Audi unit, is under pressure from increasing competition and a lacklustre European car market.

Audi was not immediately available for comment.

Volkswagen has received preliminary expressions of interest from four or five counterparts, the union representatives said after a meeting with Italdesign management, adding the German company will not consider offers from competitors or financial groups.

"The management confirmed in the meeting Audi is assessing a possible sale of Italdesign," Gianni Mannori of Fiom union told Reuters, adding alternative options could be considered.

The process could take a few months, Mannori said.

Rocco Cutrì, head of FIM Cisl union in Turin, said Audi was running a preliminary due diligence process at Italdesign to prepare the unit for the plan.

Headquartered in Turin, Italdesign employs around 1,300 people, including 1,100 in the northern Italian city itself.

Volkswagen announced sweeping changes to it German operations in December, including job cuts and sharp capacity reductions. Measures included the end of production of Volkswagen-branded cars in Dresden and Osnabrueck, while the company is exploring alternative uses for the plants.

Audi has closed its plant in Brussels after the search for a buyer ended without success, while in March the company announced it would cut thousands more jobs.

Xiaomi to launch 'Tesla-challenging' YU7 on Thursday

China's Xiaomi will launch its highly-anticipated YU7 electric SUV on Thursday as well as other products such as a mobile chip developed by the ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Shareholders demand VW reforms its ‘highly problematic’ governance

Volkswagen's shareholders renewed their criticism of the carmaker's corporate governance on Friday, demanding greater board independence and ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Nissan considering plant closures in SA, Japan: sources

Nissan is considering plans to shut two car assembly plants in Japan and overseas factories, including in Mexico, sources said on Saturday, as part ...
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitsubishi decides not to pursue investment in Renault's Ampere news
  2. Imola faces the chop and Verstappen says he will feel the loss Motorsport
  3. WeBuyCars' core headline earnings up by 26%, half-year results show Business
  4. Nissan considering plant closures in SA, Japan: sources news
  5. Toyota confirms new RAV4 before Wednesday reveal New Models

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted