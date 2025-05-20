news

Alpine to celebrate 70 years at Grand Rassemblement in Dieppe

20 May 2025 - 10:14 By Motoring Staff
At the centre of the event is the debut of the Alpine A390, the French brand’s first all-electric sport fastback.
Image: Supplied

Alpine will commemorate its 70th anniversary with a three-day celebration from May 30 to June 1 in Dieppe, France, the brand’s historic hometown.

Organised by the IDÉA Association, the gathering will include a mix of product showcases, public appearances and a parade expected to draw hundreds of vehicles.

At the centre of the event is the debut of the Alpine A390, the French brand’s first all-electric sport fastback. It’s set to be built at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé facility — named for the brand’s founder. The A390 joins the A290, the electric hot hatch introduced during last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, as part of Alpine’s transition towards electric vehicles (EVs).

The A390 and the hydrogen-powered Alpenglow Hy6 prototype — last seen at the 2024 Paris Motor Show — will appear in a street parade through Dieppe on May 31.

Alpine will also display the latest A110 line-up. This includes the A110 R70, a 770-unit limited edition marking the brand's anniversary, and A110 GTS, a new variant designed to balance road comfort with track performance. Both became available in France earlier this year.

Visitors can also meet past and present Alpine drivers during autograph sessions on May 30. On June 1 a record-breaking parade of 700 Alpines will run along the former Dieppe circuit. For motorsport fans, the Spanish F1 Grand Prix will be screened live at the Alpine hospitality area.

More details about the weekend’s schedule can be found at 70ansalpinedieppe.fr.

