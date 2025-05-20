General Motors late last week told employees and dealers for its China export business it would stop shipping vehicles to China from the US, the company said.
The move comes as the US and China continue discussions on tariffs and other trade issues.
GM imported vehicles to China from the US through its Durant Guild premium import business, which represented less than 0.1% of the volume it sells in China, according to a company spokesperson.
"Due to significant changes to economic conditions, we have decided to restructure the Durant Guild and correspondingly optimise GM China’s operations," the spokesperson said.
Goods imported into China from the US faced tariffs of more than 100% before the two countries agreed to lower the levies for 90 days.
In April, GM's rival Ford Motor halted its exports to China.
GM to stop exporting vehicles from US to China
Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
