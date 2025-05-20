news

GM to stop exporting vehicles from US to China

20 May 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
General Motors late last week told employees and dealers for its China export business it would stop shipping vehicles to China from the US, the company said.
General Motors late last week told employees and dealers for its China export business it would stop shipping vehicles to China from the US, the company said.
Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

General Motors late last week told employees and dealers for its China export business it would stop shipping vehicles to China from the US, the company said.

The move comes as the US and China continue discussions on tariffs and other trade issues.

GM imported vehicles to China from the US through its Durant Guild premium import business, which represented less than 0.1% of the volume it sells in China, according to a company spokesperson.

"Due to significant changes to economic conditions, we have decided to restructure the Durant Guild and correspondingly optimise GM China’s operations," the spokesperson said.

Goods imported into China from the US faced tariffs of more than 100% before the two countries agreed to lower the levies for 90 days.

In April, GM's rival Ford Motor halted its exports to China.

READ MORE:

Mitsubishi decides not to pursue investment in Renault's Ampere

Mitsubishi Motors said on Monday it had decided not to proceed with an investment in Renault's electric vehicle business Ampere, in a shift in the ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

WeBuyCars' core headline earnings up by 26%, half-year results show

Used car group WeBuyCars says the number of vehicles it sold increased by 13.5% to 91,392 in the six months to March.
Business Times
1 day ago

VW considering sale or partnership for Italdesign, say unions

Volkswagen is considering a plan to sell its fully-owned design and engineering unit Italdesign or to find a partner for it, union representatives ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are South Africa’s top 10 best-selling hatchbacks Motoring
  2. Renault still open to supply technology to rivals to make cars cheaper news
  3. WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k? Features
  4. The Twisted TBug is a classic Baja racer reborn New Models
  5. WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS