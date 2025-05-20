WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina

Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT has claimed the title of fastest production SUV around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Behind the wheel was racing driver Ramez Azzam, who guided the performance SUV to a blistering lap time of 2:14.046 on the full 5.281km Grand Prix layout — setting a new benchmark at the Formula One venue.

This wasn’t just a casual run either. The time was set during an officially sanctioned session, marking the first time Yas Marina Circuit and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation have teamed up under a new format for verified production car lap records.

At the heart of the Cayenne Turbo GT is the most powerful V8 in a series production Porsche road car. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, it produces 485kW and 850Nm — enough to send the SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 305km/h.

But raw power isn’t the only story here. Porsche has thrown in serious chassis tech too: Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control with active roll stabilisation, active rear-wheel steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes — all fitted as standard.

Azzam, fresh off his GT4 class win at the Dubai 24 Hours, came away impressed.

“The power and sound of the engine is impressive, but what sets the Cayenne Turbo GT apart is its braking and handling performance,” he said.

“For a car of this size to brake so late, carry so much corner speed and sit so flat is remarkable. I could push it so hard and still have confidence. It’s crazy.”