news

WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina

20 May 2025 - 10:41 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT has claimed the title of fastest production SUV around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Behind the wheel was racing driver Ramez Azzam, who guided the performance SUV to a blistering lap time of 2:14.046 on the full 5.281km Grand Prix layout — setting a new benchmark at the Formula One venue.

This wasn’t just a casual run either. The time was set during an officially sanctioned session, marking the first time Yas Marina Circuit and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation have teamed up under a new format for verified production car lap records.

At the heart of the Cayenne Turbo GT is the most powerful V8 in a series production Porsche road car. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, it produces 485kW and 850Nm — enough to send the SUV from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 305km/h.

But raw power isn’t the only story here. Porsche has thrown in serious chassis tech too: Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control with active roll stabilisation, active rear-wheel steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes — all fitted as standard.

Azzam, fresh off his GT4 class win at the Dubai 24 Hours, came away impressed.

“The power and sound of the engine is impressive, but what sets the Cayenne Turbo GT apart is its braking and handling performance,” he said.

“For a car of this size to brake so late, carry so much corner speed and sit so flat is remarkable. I could push it so hard and still have confidence. It’s crazy.”

MORE:

Kyle Larson gears up for gruelling Indy-Charlotte Double

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson will attempt one of the rarest feats in all sports: racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Alpine to celebrate 70 years at Grand Rassemblement in Dieppe

Alpine will commemorate its 70th anniversary with a three-day celebration from May 30 to June 1 in Dieppe, France, the brand’s historic hometown.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Imola faces the chop and Verstappen says he will feel the loss

Max Verstappen has won four times in a row at Imola but a fifth next year looks unlikely with Formula One set to drop the Italian circuit.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. These are South Africa’s top 10 best-selling hatchbacks Motoring
  2. Renault still open to supply technology to rivals to make cars cheaper news
  3. WATCH | Which is the best used BMW drop-top for under R260k? Features
  4. The Twisted TBug is a classic Baja racer reborn New Models
  5. WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS