China's BYD introduced its low-cost electric "Dolphin Surf" car, its 10th model on offer in Europe, in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday as sales across the region pick up speed after a strategic revamp.
The car will sell at three price points, from €22,990 (R46, 129) for a 322km range to €24,990 (R506,508) for a 507km range.
Until the end of June, the three versions will be available at a discounted price of €19,990 to €24,990 (R405,196 to R506,546), sales chief Patrick Schulz announced on Wednesday.
The car piles pressure on Europe's carmakers to offer more affordable electric alternatives, with cost a major barrier to wider adoption of electric cars.
While only a handful of models, such as the Dacia Spring or Leapmotor's T03, exist in Europe for under €20,000 (R405,399), 11 new models priced under €25,000 (R506,749) will go on sale on the continent this year, including Volkswagen's ID.2, the Renault R5, the Fiat Grand Panda and the Hyundai Inster.
"The compact segment is the next frontier for electrification in Europe," Maria Grazia Davino, regional managing director for markets including Germany, said in Berlin.
"We think this market has huge potential."
BYD launches low-cost ‘Dolphin Surf’ EV in Europe
Image: Supplied
