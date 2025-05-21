news

Google, Volvo deepen partnership to develop Android software for vehicles

21 May 2025 - 12:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volvo Cars and Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday the Swedish carmaker was now the lead development partner for Android automotive software, which should give its buyers access to new versions long before they are available via car industry rivals.
Volvo Cars and Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday the Swedish carmaker was now the lead development partner for Android automotive software, which should give its buyers access to new versions long before they are available via car industry rivals.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars and Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday the Swedish carmaker is now the lead development partner for Android automotive software, which should give its buyers access to new versions long before they are available via car industry rivals.

“We're going to be able to be fast in bringing new capabilities, new features and new experiences to our customers,” Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo's head of global software engineering, told Reuters. “This gives us an edge in building fantastic customer experiences.”

The two companies have been working together for a decade, but the deeper partnership means Google engineers will drive Volvo cars with the latest software to “experience how their product behaves in a real context much earlier and much faster”, Bakkenes said.

On average, the car industry is about two Android releases behind mobile phones, which “means things you can do on your mobile phone, in many cases you cannot do in the car”.

Volvo vehicles operate using Android 13, but at Google's I/O annual developer conference under way in Mountain View, California, the two companies are demonstrating Volvo's flagship EX90 electric SUV running on Android 15 — the latest version of Google's mobile operating system — which will roll out in production models later this year.

Others might have to wait two years to get that latest version of Android, Bakkenes said.

At the I/O conference the two companies also demonstrated Google's Gemini artificial intelligence model running in the EX90, which Volvo is going to roll out to cars with Google built-in.

Bakkenes said rather than drivers having to search through their phones for their destination, they can ask Gemini to search their emails or messages for it. Or drivers can, for example, ask Gemini to find recipes and then put a shopping list on their phone to create “a human-centric experience”, Bakkenes said.

READ MORE:

Tesla on track to launch Austin robotaxi trial by end of June: Musk

Tesla is set to begin a test of its long-promised robotaxi service on schedule in Austin, Texas by the end of June, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday, as ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Renault still open to supply technology to rivals to make cars cheaper

French carmaker Renault is willing to supply technology to other carmakers to help increase the output of vehicles with shared features that make ...
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina

Behind the wheel was racing driver Ramez Azzam, who guided the performance SUV to a blistering lap time of 2:14.046 on the full 5.281km Grand Prix ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Can McLaren get its momentum back around Monaco's streets? Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Why downsizing does updated Jeep Wrangler good Reviews
  3. New Toyota RAV4 unveiled and heading to SA in 2026 New Models
  4. BYD launches low-cost ‘Dolphin Surf’ EV in Europe news
  5. Google, Volvo deepen partnership to develop Android software for vehicles news

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025 3.0
'Our children are dying slowly,' says Gazan father | REUTERS