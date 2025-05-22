news

BYD outsells Tesla in Europe for the first time

22 May 2025 - 13:39 By Reuters
BYD, which also makes plug-in hybrid vehicles, registered 7,231 battery-powered electric vehicle sales (BEV) in Europe in April, while Tesla registered 7,165 units, the market research firm said.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Chinese carmaker BYD sold more electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe than Tesla for the first time, according to a report by JATO Dynamics, as an ageing model line-up and CEO Elon Musk's politics hurt demand for the US EV maker's cars.

BYD, which also makes plug-in hybrid vehicles, registered 7,231 battery-powered electric vehicle sales (BEVs) in Europe in April, while Tesla registered 7,165 units, the market research firm said.

“This is a watershed moment for Europe's car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European BEV market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022,” JATO Dynamics' global analyst Felipe Munoz said.

Demand for EVs in Europe remains steady. BEV registrations surged 28% in April from last year, largely driven by Chinese brands.

Despite the EU's imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, registrations of such cars increased 59% in the month from a year earlier, while carmakers from Europe, Japan, South Korea and the US recorded 26% growth.

Elon Musk's political views have triggered waves of protests against Tesla in the US and Europe, leading to a slump in sales.
Image: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Tesla reported its first drop in annual deliveries last year and analysts expect another fall this year after a 13% decline in the first quarter.

Musk said earlier this week Tesla had already turned around sales and demand was strong in regions apart from Europe.

His political views have triggered waves of protests against Tesla in the US and Europe, leading to a slump in sales.

Additionally, production halts to retool factories to make the redesigned Model Y crossover globally caused a drop in manufacturing and sales in the first quarter.

Analysts have also attributed lower sales to customers waiting for less-expensive versions of the new Model Y, Tesla's best-selling vehicle, to become more widely available.

