BYD sold 213,325 vehicles with smart-assisted driving features in April

China's electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it sold 213,325 vehicles with smart assisted driving features in April, accounting for almost half of its total sales of such vehicles up to the end of April.
BYD had sold more than 480,000 cars with smart assisted driving features as of the end of last month, the company said in a post on its WeChat account.
More than 57% of BYD cars sold in April had come with smart assisted driving features, according to Reuters calculation.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images
