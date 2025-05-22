news

BYD sold 213,325 vehicles with smart-assisted driving features in April

22 May 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
China's electric vehicle giant BYD said on Wednesday it sold 213,325 vehicles with smart assisted driving features in April, accounting for almost half of its total sales of such vehicles as of end-April.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

BYD had sold more than 480,000 cars with smart assisted driving features as of the end of last month, the company said in a post on its WeChat account.

More than 57% of BYD cars sold in April had come with smart assisted driving features, according to Reuters calculation. 

