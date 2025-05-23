news

Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa

23 May 2025 - 12:08 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspension fault may effect vehicle handling, says Ford.
The suspension fault may effect vehicle handling, says Ford.
Image: Supplied

Ford has issued a recall for certain Ford Ranger models built between October and November 2024 at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.

Ford has identified that in some of the affected vehicles an incorrect front lower control arm may have been fitted on the left-hand side of the vehicle. This may cause a degradation in wheel control and separation of the joint may result in loss of control of the affected wheel with a corresponding effect on vehicle handling increasing the risk of crash or injury.

Ford reported the issue to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and said about 25 vehicles were affected in South Africa and Botswana. Ford is notifying affected customers who will be asked to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the defect repaired under warranty.

Earlier in May, the NCC informed the public about recalls for the Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300C, Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models, Mercedes-Benz CLA (118), S-Class (model series 223), Audi, VW Polo Sedan and Volvo XC90.

MORE:

June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike

Strengthened rand, lower oil prices could temper financial blow to motorists
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Tariff crossfire hits Toyota, Nissan and Ford suppliers in Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the US tariffs, including 25% on cars, a "national crisis" for the world's fourth-largest economy.
Motoring
3 hours ago

BYD outsells Tesla in Europe for the first time

Chinese carmaker BYD sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla for the first time, according to a report by JATO Dynamics, as an aging model ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa news
  2. Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Shadow get an electric reboot New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi Features
  4. RML P39 hypercar prototype makes public debut New Models
  5. Piastri on the right track to take first F1 championship, says Hamilton Motorsport

Latest Videos

Apple Building Specialized Chips for Smart Glasses
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump